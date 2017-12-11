 Skip Nav
Kelly Marie Tran's Emotional Star Wars Premiere Night Will Make Your Cold Heart Beat Again

Kelly Marie Tran just proved she's the pure, heaven-sent angel we need during this slowly burning dumpster fire of a year. The actress practically made our cold, dark hearts burst with joy when she attended the Los Angeles premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, as she was visibly and adorably emotional the entire evening. The breakout star was catapulted into the spotlight this year for her role as Rose Tico in the latest addition to the Star Wars saga, and it looks like she's a bit overwhelmed with the newfound fame that comes with being a part of the popular film franchise.

At the premiere, Kelly was truly living her best damn life, as she hugged everyone in sight, smiled from ear to ear, and even shed a few tears during interviews. If you need any reassurance that there are still wholesome, decent humans out there, read on for some of the cutest highlights from her night. Kelly, you're doing amazing, sweetie.

Kelly Couldn't Help but Chuckle in Front of the Cameras
She Slayed in a Stunning Dress That Matched the Red Carpet
She Looked Excited AF While Posing With Lupita Nyong'o, Joonas Suotamo, and John Boyega
Can We Frame This Adorable Snap of Kelly and Tessa Thompson?
Our Eyes Can't Handle How Pure These Two Are
Kelly Enjoyed the Cutest Bear Hug With John Boyega
She Even Fan-Girled Over the Stormtroopers at the Premiere
Here She Is With Chewbacca Actors Peter Mayhew and Joonas Suotamo
Kelly and Domhnall Gleeson Managed to Make the Praetorian Guard Look Way Less Intimidating
Kelly Was Visibly Shocked While on Stage
This Is the Face of Pure, Unwavering Joy
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
