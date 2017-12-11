Kelly Marie Tran's Emotional Star Wars Premiere Night Will Make Your Cold Heart Beat Again

Kelly Marie Tran just proved she's the pure, heaven-sent angel we need during this slowly burning dumpster fire of a year. The actress practically made our cold, dark hearts burst with joy when she attended the Los Angeles premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, as she was visibly and adorably emotional the entire evening. The breakout star was catapulted into the spotlight this year for her role as Rose Tico in the latest addition to the Star Wars saga, and it looks like she's a bit overwhelmed with the newfound fame that comes with being a part of the popular film franchise.

At the premiere, Kelly was truly living her best damn life, as she hugged everyone in sight, smiled from ear to ear, and even shed a few tears during interviews. If you need any reassurance that there are still wholesome, decent humans out there, read on for some of the cutest highlights from her night. Kelly, you're doing amazing, sweetie.