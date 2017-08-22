Kelly Ripa and Her Sons Always Seem to Have the Best Time Together

Kelly Ripa seems to have it all: a successful career, a hot husband, an incredible body, and a beautiful family. When the mother of three isn't busy hosting Live With Kelly and Ryan, she's at home being a doting mom. In addition to her sweet bond with 16-year-old daughter Lola, Kelly is also really close with her two sons, Michael, 20, and Joaquin, 14. The proud mom often shares adorable throwback photos of them on Instagram, and Joaquin and Michael will occasionally serve as her dates to red carpet events. See some of Kelly's sweetest moments with her two boys ahead.