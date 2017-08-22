 Skip Nav
Kelly Ripa and Her Sons Always Seem to Have the Best Time Together

Kelly Ripa seems to have it all: a successful career, a hot husband, an incredible body, and a beautiful family. When the mother of three isn't busy hosting Live With Kelly and Ryan, she's at home being a doting mom. In addition to her sweet bond with 16-year-old daughter Lola, Kelly is also really close with her two sons, Michael, 20, and Joaquin, 14. The proud mom often shares adorable throwback photos of them on Instagram, and Joaquin and Michael will occasionally serve as her dates to red carpet events. See some of Kelly's sweetest moments with her two boys ahead.

Michael goofed off with his mom and Joaquin at the Broadway opening of A Year With Frog and Toad in April 2003.
Kelly had both of her sons by her side when she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in October 2015.
In October 2014, Kelly took Joaquin to the grand opening of The World of Disney flagship store.
In July 2005, Kelly and Joaquin made an adorable pair at cancer charity event in NYC.
Kelly brought baby Joaquin along to an art event in LA in July 2003.
Celebrity InstagramsCelebrity FamiliesCelebrity KidsKelly Ripa
