Kelly Ripa's Family Graduation Photo Is Cute, but It's Her Caption That Will Make You LOL

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos had a lot to celebrate on Friday; the couple's younger son, Joaquin, graduated and is officially off to high school! The special day also marked their daughter Lola's 16th birthday, which the Live! With Kelly and Ryan host mentioned in a family Instagram posted that day. "Congratulations to Joaquin Antonio Consuelos!!! You've made us very proud! 🎓 (yet another graduation on Lola's birthday. She is furious!!!)," Kelly captioned her snap, which shows Joaquin in cap and gown as his family surrounds him. While Lola may not be smiling as big as her parents or older brother Michael, we're sure she's still thrilled for her little sibling. Now on to the Sweet 16 party! See more of Kelly and Mark's best family photos.