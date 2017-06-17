 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Kelly Ripa's Family Graduation Photo Is Cute, but It's Her Caption That Will Make You LOL
Celebrity Kids
Steph Curry's Adorable Daughters Steal the Show — and Our Hearts — at the NBA Finals
The Royals
What Is Trooping the Colour, Anyway? All the Details on the Significant Ceremony
The Royals
9 Ways Prince William Is Keeping His Mother's Memory Alive Within His Own Family

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Son Joaquin Graduation Photo

A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos had a lot to celebrate on Friday; the couple's younger son, Joaquin, graduated and is officially off to high school! The special day also marked their daughter Lola's 16th birthday, which the Live! With Kelly and Ryan host mentioned in a family Instagram posted that day. "Congratulations to Joaquin Antonio Consuelos!!! You've made us very proud! 🎓 (yet another graduation on Lola's birthday. She is furious!!!)," Kelly captioned her snap, which shows Joaquin in cap and gown as his family surrounds him. While Lola may not be smiling as big as her parents or older brother Michael, we're sure she's still thrilled for her little sibling. Now on to the Sweet 16 party! See more of Kelly and Mark's best family photos.

Join the conversation
Lola ConsuelosCelebrity InstagramsCelebrity FamiliesJoaquin ConsuelosMichael ConsuelosMark ConsuelosKelly Ripa
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Couples
Kelly Ripa Wishes Mark Consuelos a Happy Birthday With Intimate Family Photos
by Caitlin Hacker
How to I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Popsugar Pride
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
Sugardaddy: Mark Consuelos
Celebrity Kids
Sugardaddy: Mark Consuelos
by Moms
Kelly Ripa Talking About Her Son on The Late Show Feb. 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Kelly Ripa Accidentally Let Her 13-Year-Old Son Bring a Book About a Stripper Pole to School
by Kelsie Gibson
Fake News on Facebook
Opinion
by Chelsea Hassler
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds