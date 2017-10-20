Kelly Ripa's and Ryan Seacrest's Game of Thrones Costumes Would Make Daenerys and Jaime Proud

 Skip Nav
Halloween is coming. #kellyandryan #LIVEHalloween #GOT

A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on

Kelly Ripa is known for pulling out all the stops when it comes to Halloween, and this year is no different. On Thursday, the Live With Kelly and Ryan host teamed up with Ryan Seacrest to channel Daenerys Targaryen and Jaime Lannister from Game of Thrones. "Halloween is coming. #kellyandryan #LIVEHalloween #GOT," Ryan captioned the snap. The fun shot is just a sneak peek of what's to come from Kelly and Ryan's action-packed Halloween episode, which is set to feature 70 costumes throughout the entire show. We can't wait to see what the duo has in store for us!

