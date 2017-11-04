 Skip Nav
Kendall Jenner Celebrates Her 22nd Birthday With Her Rumored Boyfriend

Kendall Jenner was surrounded by family, friends, and her rumored boyfriend when she celebrated her 22nd birthday on Thursday, Nov. 2. According to US Weekly, the model and reality star seemed "relaxed" around her beau, basketball player Blake Griffin, all while dancing the night away in West Hollywood with her party guests, including Kanye West, Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, and her sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian. Following the birthday bash, Kendall also received an abundance of love on social media.

"Happy Birthday @kendalljenner My sweet sister," Kim wrote on Instagram, adding, "I love you so much!!!" Longtime friend Hailey Baldwin, who was also in attendance, shared a special message on Instagram, writing, "Happy 22nd birthday angel face. I love youuuuuuu. To many more💕🍸" Read on to see more photos from Kendall's early birthday celebration.

