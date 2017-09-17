Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys Are the Emmys' Sexiest Couple

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys made a fierce duo when they arrived for their big night at the Emmys on Sunday. The couple, who has been going strong since 2013, struck a handful of serious poses on the red carpet before heading inside. Matthew and Keri are both up for awards tonight for their respective roles in The Americans — Keri is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series, while Matthew received a nod for outstanding lead actor in a drama series.

The show itself is also nominated for outstanding writing for a drama series, and regardless of whether it wins or not, it's bittersweet as The Americans only has a few precious episodes left before it ends for good. The Americans is set to return for its sixth season in early 2018, but until then, take a look at Keri and Russell's night out at the Emmys.