21 Colorful, Courageous Ways to Dress as Kesha For Halloween

Kesha is back and better than ever — so what better way to honor her triumphant return to music than by channeling the Rainbow singer for Halloween? From the early days of brushing her teeth "with a bottle of Jack" to her current "Warrior" status, Kesha's stage presence and flashy videos have come with quite a few amazing looks along the way. Here are all the possible ways to be Kesha for Halloween this year.

"Wake Up in the Morning Feelin' Like P. Diddy" Kesha
"Don't Stop, Make It Pop" Kesha
Golden Girl at the Grammys Kesha
"Let Me Introduce You to My Friend" Red Carpet Kesha
Queen of Rock 'n' Roll Kesha
Glitter Bomb Kesha
2010 MTV VMAs Kesha
Queen of Body Paint Kesha
Mohawk and Studded Eyebrows Kesha
2011 Wango Tango Concert Kesha
Makeup Mask Kesha
Technicolor Dreamcoat Kesha
Dumb and Dumber Realness Kesha
Sexy LBD Kesha
"This Corset Was Made From the Shards of All 7 Horcruxes" Kesha
American Music Awards Cowgirl Kesha
Patriotic Kesha
Comeback Kesha
Pride Power Suit Kesha
Women's March Kesha
Good Morning America Green Suit Kesha
Sexy Halloween CostumesPop Culture Halloween CostumesHalloween Costumes For WomenKeshaHalloween
