Khloé Kardashian Steps Out With Tristan Thompson After Pregnancy News

Khloé Kardashian stepped out with boyfriend Tristan Thompson in Cleveland, OH, on Sunday for the first time since her pregnancy news broke. The couple, who is reportedly expecting their first child together, kept things casual as they walked to their car. The 26-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player wore a black Kendrick Lamar hoodie and sweats, while the 33-year-old kept her tummy concealed with a loose-fitting Army hoodie and wraparound skirt.

While the pair has yet to comment on the pregnancy news, Tristan did drop a little hint on social media by sharing a video of Khloé playfully rubbing his stomach. It will certainly be a busy season for the Kardashian-Jenner family as Kylie Jenner is also pregnant and Kim Kardashian is expecting her third child via surrogate.

