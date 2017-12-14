Kirsten Dunst Gives a Glimpse of Her Growing Belly in LA After Revealing Pregnancy News

Kirsten Dunst Baby Bump After Pregnancy News Dec. 2017
News broke on Wednesday that Kirsten Dunst is pregnant with her first child, and the same day, the 35-year-old actress was spotted out in LA covering her baby bump in a pretty floral dress. Kirsten and her fiancé, Jesse Plemons, met on the set of their show Fargo and were first rumored to be a couple back in May 2016. They got engaged in January, and are reported to be planning a low-key wedding in Austin next Spring. Looks like 2018 is going to be an extra exciting year for Kirsten. Bring it on!
