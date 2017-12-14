 Skip Nav
Kirsten Dunst Gives a Glimpse of Her Growing Belly in LA After Revealing Pregnancy News
Kirsten Dunst Gives a Glimpse of Her Growing Belly in LA After Revealing Pregnancy News

News broke on Wednesday that Kirsten Dunst is pregnant with her first child, and the same day, the 35-year-old actress was spotted out in LA covering her baby bump in a pretty floral dress. Kirsten and her fiancé, Jesse Plemons, met on the set of their show Fargo and were first rumored to be a couple back in May 2016. They got engaged in January, and are reported to be planning a low-key wedding in Austin next Spring. Looks like 2018 is going to be an extra exciting year for Kirsten. Bring it on!

