Kit Harington and Christopher Abbott Look So Much Alike, I Don't Know Where to Direct My Bedroom Eyes

Now that Game of Thrones is over for another year (we're still working through our feelings), our hearts are missing seeing a very important and beautiful person every week: Kit Harington. The insanely sexy British actor, who is dating his former GOT costar Rose Leslie, has a smirk we just can't quit. And those eyes? Don't even get us started. And that hair? We would run our fingers through it all day.

While nothing will ever compare to our love for Kit, we couldn't help but notice that he looks so similar to American actor Christopher Abbott, who most notably played Charlie on Girls. Seriously, sometimes it's hard to tell them apart. Since both actors have a few exciting projects coming up, our hearts will just have to split in two to be on both sides of the Atlantic.