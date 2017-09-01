6 Men Who Wanted Lady Gaga's Bad Romance

Lady Gaga isn't afraid to pour her heart into her music, but when it comes to her love life, she's notoriously private. Over the years, the singer has dated actors, musicians, producers, and even her agent — and who can forget her five-year relationship with Taylor Kinney? Even though the pair called off their engagement last July, they are still incredibly close friends and support each other at various events. See all the men who have wanted Gaga's bad romance over the years.