 Skip Nav
Hurricane Harvey
Celebrities Are Stepping Up in a Major Way to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
Serena Williams
Serena Williams Welcomes a Baby Girl, Who Likely Already Has an Amazing Serve
The Royals
The 27 Most Precious Prince William and Prince George Moments
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
6 Men Who Wanted Lady Gaga's Bad Romance

Lady Gaga isn't afraid to pour her heart into her music, but when it comes to her love life, she's notoriously private. Over the years, the singer has dated actors, musicians, producers, and even her agent — and who can forget her five-year relationship with Taylor Kinney? Even though the pair called off their engagement last July, they are still incredibly close friends and support each other at various events. See all the men who have wanted Gaga's bad romance over the years.

Related
Look Back on Lady Gaga's Monstrous Rise to Fame

Speedy
Luc Carl
Matthew "Dada" Williams
Rob Fusari
Taylor Kinney
Christian Carino
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsTaylor KinneyLady GagaCelebrity Couples
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Couples
Lady Gaga Gives an Emotional Interview About Love Following Taylor Kinney Split
by Kelsie Gibson
Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney Break Up July 2016
Celebrity Couples
Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney Have Reportedly Broken Up
by Quinn Keaney
Princess Diana Confronted Camilla Parker Bowles About Affair
The Royals
The Badass Move Princess Diana Pulled After Finding Out About Charles's Affair
by Brittney Stephens
Who Has Emilia Clarke Dated?
Emilia Clarke
4 Guys You Probably Didn't Know Dated Emilia Clarke
by Monica Sisavat
Lady Gaga's Tribute to Sonja Durham May 2017
Lady Gaga
If You've Ever Lost a Friend, Lady Gaga's Tribute to Her BFF Will Make You Weep
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds