Lauren Conrad Looks Radiant During Her First Official Outing Since Becoming a Mom

Lauren Conrad was all smiles when she stepped out at a Kohl's event celebrating her latest runway collection in LA on Wednesday night. The Hills alum — who welcomed her first child, son Liam, with husband William Tell back in July — showed off her postbaby body in a flowy maxi dress as she posed in front of a floral wall. While Lauren served as a bridesmaid in her friend's wedding in August, this event marks her first official appearance since becoming a mom.

During an interview with People in August, Lauren opened up about her little bundle of joy. "I always hoped I would have a boy," she said. "Boys are so fun. I was a tomboy, and I always play best with boys. I'm crazy about Liam, but I never really got baby fever. We wanted to enjoy being married and to really be in the right space. We took our time, so it was something to look forward to."

