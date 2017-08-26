20 Lauren Conrad and Lo Bosworth Photos That Will Make You Miss The Hills

 Skip Nav
If you were a fan of MTV's Laguna Beach or The Hills, then you definitely remember Lauren Conrad and Lo Bosworth. The ladies were the best of friends, even living together and adopting a dog at one point. While we're not entirely sure if they're still as close as they once used to be, Lauren and Lo recently reunited at a friend's wedding, where they both served as bridesmaids. In honor of their sweet reunion, take a walk down memory lane and look back at Lauren and Lo's cutest moments together.

Laguna Beach and The Hills: Where Are They Now?

