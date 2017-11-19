 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Linkin Park's AMAs Tribute to Chester Bennington Comes With a Life Lesson We All Need to Hear
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Award Season
We Can't Figure Out Pink's True Feelings For Christina Aguilera's AMAs Performance
Beyoncé Knowles
All the Times Beyoncé Put Her Badass Postbaby Curves on Display This Year

Linkin Park's Speech at the 2017 American Music Awards

Linkin Park's AMAs Tribute to Chester Bennington Comes With a Life Lesson We All Need to Hear

Linkin Park's Chester Bennington died by suicide on July 20, and on Sunday, his band honored him at the American Music Awards in LA. After nabbing the award for favorite alternative rock artist, Mike Shinoda took the opportunity to not only dedicate the award to Chester but to also give the audience an important life lesson. "Take a moment to appreciate what you've got," he said. "Make Chester proud." Grab some tissues and watch his speech above.

Join the conversation
Chester BenningtonAward SeasonAmerican Music AwardsLinkin ParkRIP
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga's Rose Gold Eyes and New Copper Hair Scream Holiday Beauty Inspiration
by Kristina Rodulfo
Diana Ross's Acceptance Speech at 2017 American Music Awards
Award Season
"This Is All About Love": Diana Ross Accepts a Long-Overdue Lifetime Achievement Award
by Quinn Keaney
Kelly Clarkson American Music Awards 2017 Performance Video
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Brings It Back to 2003 With Her Powerhouse AMAs Performance
by Brittney Stephens
Diana Ross at the 2017 American Music Awards
Award Season
Diana Ross Has Her Massive, Proud Family by Her Side For a Huge Night at the AMAs
by Brittney Stephens
Sexiest American Music Awards Dresses 2017
Award Season
These Sexy Red Carpet Looks From the AMAs Will Leave You Begging For More
by Nikita Ramsinghani
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds