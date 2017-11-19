Linkin Park's AMAs Tribute to Chester Bennington Comes With a Life Lesson We All Need to Hear

"Take a moment to appreciate what you've got and make Chester proud." - @linkinpark dedicates their award to late Chester Bennington#AMAs pic.twitter.com/fHh4i8dAJs — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 20, 2017

Linkin Park's Chester Bennington died by suicide on July 20, and on Sunday, his band honored him at the American Music Awards in LA. After nabbing the award for favorite alternative rock artist, Mike Shinoda took the opportunity to not only dedicate the award to Chester but to also give the audience an important life lesson. "Take a moment to appreciate what you've got," he said. "Make Chester proud." Grab some tissues and watch his speech above.