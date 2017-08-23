 Skip Nav
The Royals
11 Times Princess Diana Showed William and Harry the Ropes on a Royal Tour
The Royals
The 50 Most Fascinating Facts About Princess Diana's Life
Kelly Ripa
Without a Doubt, Kelly Ripa Is the Queen of Pop Culture Halloween Costumes

Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner Carpool Karaoke Video

Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner Can't Keep It Together While Imitating GOT Characters

After John Legend and Alicia Keys made us cry from laughter with their Carpool Karaoke: The Series episode, the show upped the ante even further with a special reunion between the Stark sisters. Our favorite Game of Thrones besties, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner, hit the road together, and it was nonstop fun. In addition to dramatically belting out the lyrics to Miley Cyrus's "Wrecking Ball" and having a little fun with unsuspecting fans, they played a game of reading normal sentences in the voices of other GOT characters. Seriously, they can barely keep it together as they read the lyrics to "Hakuna Matata" from The Lion King as Ned Stark. Catch all the fun above and below.

Join the conversation
Sophie TurnerMaisie WilliamsGame Of ThronesThe Late Late Show
Join The Conversation
Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner Celebrate a Very Special Day in Their Friendship
by Caitlin Hacker
Longclaw Sword Detail on Game of Thrones Season 7
Game of Thrones
by Quinn Keaney
People Who Could Be the Night King on Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones
by Sabienna Bowman
How Did the White Walkers Kill the Dragon on Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Sophie Turner Defends Herself Against Accusations She Used a Racial Slur
Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner Defends Herself Against Accusations She Used a Racial Slur
by Ashley Cooke
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds