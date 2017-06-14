 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Miley Cyrus Gives Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" a Whole New Meaning — Literally
Celebrity Couples
The Sweet Story of How Sparks Flew the Night George Clooney Met Amal
Ariana Grande
23 Times Ariana Grande and Mac Miller Weren't Shy About Showing PDA
Nostalgia
Why Jennifer Lopez's Relationship With Diddy Took Her "Whole Life in a Tailspin"

Miley Cyrus Google Translates Songs With Jimmy Fallon 2017

Ed Sheeran dropped "Shape of You" back in January, and since then, the song has taken on a life of its own. While it's pretty clear that the track is about Ed's girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn, Miley Cyrus gave the song a whole new meaning when she stopped by The Tonight Show on Wednesday night. After running the lyrics through Google Translate, Miley belted out "Shape of You" with drastically different lyrics. No offense to Miley, but we would take Ed's original version any day.
Join the conversation
Late Night HighlightsThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy FallonMiley CyrusHumorJimmy Fallon
Join The Conversation
Viral Videos
NBA Players Get Called Overweight Pineapple Heads in "Mean Tweets"
by Kelsie Gibson
Best Tatcha Products
Skin Care
by Kelsey Garcia
Katy Perry Talks About "Swish Swish" on Tonight Show 2017
Viral Videos
Is "Swish Swish" About Taylor Swift? Katy Perry Sets the Record Straight Once and For All
by Monica Sisavat
Where to Buy Old Navy Flip-Flops?
Summer
by Terry Carter
Miley Cyrus Performances at One Love Manchester Concert
Music
Miley Cyrus Belting Out "Inspired" at the Manchester Benefit Will Move You Deeply
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds