Mandy Moore's Fiancé Has the Seal of Approval From Her This Is Us Husband

Mandy Moore's This Is Us castmates are superexcited about her recent engagement. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, Milo Ventimiglia couldn't help but gush about his onscreen wife's upcoming nuptials to singer Taylor Goldsmith. Even though he joked that he didn't get asked for her hand in marriage, as her TV husband, he added that he is overjoyed for the couple. Seriously, his comment about why they're the perfect pair was enough to make even Mandy blush. It's obvious this cast is like a big, happy family on screen and off screen.

The Ellen DeGeneres ShowCelebrity EngagementsMilo VentimigliaMandy Moore
