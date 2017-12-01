It's Time to Vote on Which Celebrity Breakup Shook You to the Core This Year

This year has been filled with quite a few shocking celebrity breakups we never saw coming. Who could forget where they were when they first found out Anna Faris and Chris Pratt were separating? Then, there was the heartbreaking news in September that Fergie and Josh Duhamel ended their eight-year marriage.

We should've predicted the year would have its fair share of high-profile splits when Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams and his wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, filed for divorce after five years of wedlock back in April. As we close out 2017, it's time to take a look back at all of the saddest celebrity breakups and cast your vote for which one left you shook to the core.



34 Celebrity Couples Who Got Engaged in 2017 Related