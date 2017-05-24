Engaged Celebrity Couples 2017
2017 Is Off to a Great Start For These Engaged Celebrity Couples
Photo 1 of 20
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
2017 Is Off to a Great Start For These Engaged Celebrity Couples
Now that Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski have tied the knot, the world is waiting with bated breath for another celebrity wedding. Will Serena Williams be making the trek down the aisle soon, or will it be Nikki Bella? Perhaps it might even be Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons. Regardless of who it is, it's refreshing to see stars take the next step in their relationships given all the celebrity breakups we had last year.