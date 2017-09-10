 Skip Nav
30+ Celebrities You've Definitely Seen Naked on Social Media

When it comes to celebrities and social media, we'd cautiously venture to say that nudity is kind of inevitable. Let's face it: sex sells. This fact is evidenced by the tons of flawless nude magazine covers we've seen over the years and all those celebrities in Playboy. Except now, this trend toward nakedness is bleeding into the real world, and we're not just talking about all those nude scandals involving our favorite male stars. This year alone, there have already been several naked celebrities on Instagram, and the numbers only seem to be going up. To prove our point, we're taking a look at all the celebrities who have gotten naked on social media in recent memory.

