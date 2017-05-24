 Skip Nav
Did Nicki Minaj Just Dis Vanessa Hudgens's BBMAs Rap? We'll Let You Decide
Nicki Minaj Billboard Awards Instagram About Vanessa Hudgens

Did Nicki Minaj Just Dis Vanessa Hudgens's BBMAs Rap? We'll Let You Decide

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

Vanessa Hudgens had a successful night hosting the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas over the weekend. In addition to reuniting with former Disney star Miley Cyrus, Vanessa showed off her rap skills by performing her rendition of Nicki Minaj's verse in "Monster." While Drake initially looked unimpressed as he stared at the actress with a blank expression on his face, we hadn't seen or heard from Nicki herself — that is, until now. On Wednesday, the rapper shared a clip of Vanessa's rap via Instagram, writing, "😩😂😭 dats da monsta duhewwwwww😝 ummmm @vanessahudgens I see u boo 👀 u def put ur own ummm 'twang' on it 😩 [Gwen looks beautiful] [her & her bae]." We're having a hard time deciphering exactly what Nicki meant by "twang," so we'll just let you decide.

Celebrity FriendshipsCelebrity InstagramsNicki MinajDrakeVanessa Hudgens
