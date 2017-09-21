Why Nicole Kidman Is "Really Glad" Alexander Skarsgard Won an Emmy For Big Little Lies

 Skip Nav
At an event in San Francisco Tuesday night, Nicole Kidman praised her Big Little Lies costar Alexander Skarsgard for his Emmy-winning role as her abusive husband in the HBO series. She said, "I'm really glad he won the Emmy because it's very, very hard for an actor or an actress to play somebody that's so unlikable. He was actually overseas when the series was initially released and he said he came back and people were looking at him on the street and going, 'I hate you.'" She then said, "It means people saw what a great job he did as an actor."

While his role as Perry is truly despicable, we have to agree with Nicole. We still love you, Alexander (even with the mustache)!

Image Source: HBO
