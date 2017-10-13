Nicole Kidman Gets Adorably Flustered When Asked About That Alexander Skarsgard Kiss

 Skip Nav
Nicole Kidman is finally setting the record straight about that kiss she shared with her costar Alexander Skarsgard at the Emmys. During a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the Big Little Lies actress got visibly embarrassed when she talked about smooching another man in front of her husband, Keith Urban. While the moment certainly raised some eyebrows, Nicole insisted it was nothing more than a congratulatory kiss between costars. "I've got an amazing, supportive, gorgeous husband who I love more than anything in the world," she added. There you have it, Nicole really is one of the luckiest ladies in the world.

The Graham Norton ShowAlexander SkarsgardEmmy AwardsNicole Kidman
