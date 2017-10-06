Nicole Kidman's Best Pictures 2017
22 Times Nicole Kidman Was Having a Better Year Than Most of Us in 2017
This is shaping up to be one of Nicole Kidman's biggest years yet! Not only did she star in three huge projects (Big Little Lies, Top of the Lake, and The Beguiled), but she was also named one of Glamour's Women of the Year and she won her first Emmy for Big Little Lies. In addition to her impressive career accomplishments, Nicole also rang in her 11th wedding anniversary with Keith Urban in June, and their relationship only seems to be getting stronger. Take a look at some of Nicole's best moments from this year.
