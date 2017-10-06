 Skip Nav
Kesha
21 Colorful, Courageous Ways to Dress as Kesha For Halloween
22 Times Nicole Kidman Was Having a Better Year Than Most of Us in 2017

This is shaping up to be one of Nicole Kidman's biggest years yet! Not only did she star in three huge projects (Big Little Lies, Top of the Lake, and The Beguiled), but she was also named one of Glamour's Women of the Year and she won her first Emmy for Big Little Lies. In addition to her impressive career accomplishments, Nicole also rang in her 11th wedding anniversary with Keith Urban in June, and their relationship only seems to be getting stronger. Take a look at some of Nicole's best moments from this year.

January: Nicole Kicked Off the Year by Being Crowned the International Star at the Palm Springs Film Festival
January: Nicole Took Home the Best Supporting Actress Award For Her Role in Lion at the AACTA International Awards
January: Nicole Joined Reese Witherspoon in Presenting at the Golden Globe Awards
January: Nicole Linked Up With Her Big Little Lies Costars at Elle's Women in Television Bash
January: Nicole Gave a Speech at G'Day's Black Tie Gala
January: Nicole and Keith Urban Looked Loved Up at the SAG Awards
February: Nicole Presented at the Directors Guild Awards With Her Lion Costar Sunny Pawar
February: Nicole Promoted Big Little Lies With the Rest of the Cast
February: Nicole Made a Glamorous Appearance at the BAFTA Awards
February: Nicole Packed On the PDA With Keith at the Oscars
March: Nicole Won the Golden Camera Award For Best International Actress
April: Nicole Supported Keith at the ACM Awards
May: Nicole Took the Cannes Film Festival by Storm
June: Nicole Presented at the CFDA Fashion Awards
June: Nicole Was Named Woman of the Year by Glamour Magazine
June: Nicole Cheered On Keith at the CMT Music Awards
June: Nicole Hammed It Up on the Press Tour For The Beguiled
August: Nicole Killed It During Her Press Tour For Top of the Lake
September: Nicole and Keith Hit Up the Toronto International Film Festival
September: Nicole Took Home Gold For Big Little Lies at the Emmys
September: Nicole Hosted a Charity Event to Benefit Futures Without Violence
