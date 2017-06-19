70+ Awesome Snaps of the OITNB Cast Being Real-Life Friends

When they're playing prisoners on TV, the cast of Orange Is the New Black may be forced to hang out, but off screen, the group regularly gets together for events and nights out. Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, and Laverne Cox are among the actresses who post plenty of selfies with their castmates, and Samira Wiley kills it with her hilarious captions each time she shares a photo with someone else from the group. The Netflix series has already been renewed for two more seasons, so for a fun look at the cast out of costume — and, well, out of prison — check out their best Instagram snaps together, then get a refresher on how each OITNB character ended up behind bars.



