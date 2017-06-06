 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
15 OITNB Stars Who Are in Cute Committed Relationships
Celebrity Couples
Bellissimo! John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Enjoy a Fun, Kid-Free Italian Getaway
Celebrity Couples
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Goofballs at Heart, Drop Everything and Do Karate
Prince Charles
Prince Charles Actually Met Princess Diana While He Was Dating Her Sister
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 16  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
15 OITNB Stars Who Are in Cute Committed Relationships

Orange Is the New Black returns for season five on June 9. In addition to being obsessed with Poussey and Taystee's onscreen friendship, we also love the fact that the cast are friends in real life. Still, we often find ourselves wondering about their love lives. Who's dating, who's engaged, and who's married? While the actors are actually pretty private when it comes to their relationships, here's everything we could dig up.

Related
6 Theories About How Orange Is the New Black Season 5 Will Start

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsOrange Is The New BlackCelebrity Couples
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Queen Elizabeth II
by Brittney Stephens
Celebrities Who Got Married on TV
Celebrity Couples
13 Celebrity Couples Who Said "I Do" on National Television
by Monica Sisavat
Orange Is the New Black Season 5 Questions
Orange Is the New Black
17 Burning Questions We Have For Orange Is the New Black Season 5
by Ally Bautista
Orange Is the New Black Black Mirror Video
Samira Wiley
OITNB's Taystee and Poussey Reunited For a Black Mirror Spoof, and Now I'm Sobbing
by Quinn Keaney
How Did Prince Charles and Princess Diana Meet?
Prince Charles
Prince Charles Actually Met Princess Diana While He Was Dating Her Sister
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds