As Always, Peta and Maksim's Halloween Costumes Are the Perfect Amount of Scary and Sexy

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy steamed up the blue carpet when they attended MAXIM's Halloween party in LA on Saturday. The couple, who tied the knot during a fairy-tale wedding this Summer, found the perfect balance of sexy and scary for their costumes. While Maksim paired his fitted suit with skeleton makeup, Peta showed off her insane figure with a Little Red Riding Hood outfit and ghoulish eye makeup. It seems like the two have a soft spot for storybook costumes. In 2015, they looked like they just stepped out of a magic pumpkin when they dressed up as Cinderella and Prince Charming.