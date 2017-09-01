 Skip Nav
Hurricane Harvey
Celebrities Are Stepping Up in a Major Way to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
Serena Williams
Serena Williams Welcomes a Baby Girl, Who Likely Already Has an Amazing Serve
The Royals
The 27 Most Precious Prince William and Prince George Moments
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
27 Pictures of the British Royal Family Dancing Their Butts Off

From the dance floors of glittering ballrooms to the sunbaked earth, the royal family has danced their way around the world. Whether they are dressed in their finery for a lavish state event or low-key and bonding with their hosts as they learn some traditional local moves, everyone from Kate Middleton to Queen Elizabeth II has rhythm. Keep reading to see all the times the royal family couldn't help but bust a move (it helps to play Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling"), then check out the best pictures of the royals so far this year.

Related
30 Facts About Prince William That Will Make You the Royal Expert Among Your Friend Group
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Most Precious Moments With Kids
All the Ways Prince Harry Is Following in Princess Diana's Footsteps
The Queen's Regalia — What Does It All Mean?

Charles and Diana in Sydney, Australia, in March 1983
Kate and Guy Pelly at a Wimbledon Party in London in June 2006
The Queen and President Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana in 1961
Harry at a Jubilee Block Party in Belize in March 2012
William at Centrepoint, London, in December 2011
Charles in Guyana in February 2000
Harry With Schoolchildren in Lesotho in June 2010
The Queen and Prince Philip at the Ghillies Ball at Balmoral in January 1972
Camilla in New Zealand in November 2012
William and Harry With Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in June 2010
Charles in Brazil in March 2009
Charles Dancing the Tango in Buenos Aires in March 1999
Harry in Jamaica in March 2012
Diana and John Travolta in the White House in November 1985
The Queen and Air Marshal Sir John Baldwin at the Hyde Park Hotel in London in November 1954
A Newly Engaged Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip in Edinburgh in July 1947
Kate and William in Tuvalu During Their Diamond Jubilee Tour in 2012
Harry in Chile in June 2014
Charles in New Zealand in November 2012
The Queen and Prince Philip in Malta in November 1967
Harry at a Fundraising Concert in Barbados in January 2010
Camilla and Royal Navy Veteran Jim Booth in Somerset in August 2015
Charles Doing Traditional Mexican Clog Dancing in November 2014
The Queen and Prince Philip in Ottawa, Canada, in October 1951
Harry and a Village Chief in Lesotho in December 2014
Camilla and Craig Revel Horwood in London in October 2009
Harry and William at the Concert For Diana in London in July 2007
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The RoyalsPrince PhilipQueen Elizabeth IIKate MiddletonPrince CharlesPrincess DianaPrince WilliamPrince Harry
Join The Conversation
Prince Harry
Princess Diana Was the First Member of the British Royal Family to Have Done This
by Monica Sisavat
Prince William and Prince Harry's Charity Work
The Royals
8 Ways William and Harry Are Keeping Princess Diana's Legacy Alive
by Monica Sisavat
Princess Diana's Titles
The Royals
A Guide to Diana's Royal Titles
by Brittney Stephens
Princess Diana's Kensington Palace Apartment as Offices
The Royals
Find Out Why Kate and Will Took Over Princess Diana's Former Apartment
by Lauren Turner
How Are Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip Related?
The Royals
The Surprising Way Queen Elizabeth II Is Related to Husband Prince Philip
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds