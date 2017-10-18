 Skip Nav
The British Royals Are Massive Sports Fans, Minus the Body Paint and Tailgating

The British royal family meet a LOT of people, and while there is usually plenty of smiling and polite conversation, they seem to have an extraspecial rapport when it comes to sports stars. It may have something to do with the fact that the family are active and sporty themselves, or maybe they're just big fans of the star athletes they meet, but one thing's for sure — there have been plenty of interesting exchanges over the years. Some of the meetings have even led to friendship and, on one occasion, even more, so keep reading to see them all now.

Meghan Markle's Squad of BFFs Is Packed With Powerful and Strong Women
Harry and Usain Bolt
Kate and the GB Women's Hockey Team
William and Kate with LeBron James
William and Kate With the England Men's Football Team
The Queen and Harry with Dame Tanni Grey-Thompson and Sir Mo Farah
Kate and Greg Rusedski
William and Steven Gerrard
Wiliam and the England Women's Football Team
William and David Beckham
Harry and Mark Teixeira
Harry and James Haskell
Kate and Sir Ben Ainslie
Harry and Ellie Simmonds
William and Steffi Graf
William and Andre Agassi
Kate and Steffi Graf
Harry and Missy Franklin
Harry and Sir Viv Richards
Kate with Sir Lee Pearson and Ellie Simmonds
Harry and Ian Thorpe
The Queen and Sir Chris Hoy
Kate and Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill
The Queen and Hannah Cockroft
William and Kate with the England Men's Football Team
Harry and Dikembe Mutombo
Harry and Carmelo Anthony
William and Kate with the GB Women's Hockey Team
Harry with Jason and Laura Kenny
Kate with Kim Klijsters and Martina Navratilova
William and Harry with David Beckham
William, Kate, and Harry with Sir Chris Hoy
