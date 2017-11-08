 Skip Nav
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Helen McCrory
Two Harry Potter Stars Were Honored by the Queen This Week
Award Season
Jessie James Decker Is Working Her Baby Bump From Every Angle at the CMAs
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Pink and Her Daughter Willow Look Like 2 Fairy Tale Princesses at the CMAs

Pink and her 6-year-old daughter, Willow, wore whimsical fairy tale dresses while walking the CMA Awards red carpet on Wednesday night, and they looked like two real-life princesses. The 38-year-old doting mom opted for an off-white ruffled dress while Willow donned a studded black dress and a crown. Pink is scheduled to perform at the 51st annual musical event, and we love that she brought her daughter along to enjoy the festivities. Read on to see more adorable photos of Pink and Willow on the red carpet.

Related
The Sweetest Pictures of Pink and Her Family
Pink and Her Daughter Willow Look Like 2 Fairy Tale Princesses at the CMAs
Pink and Her Daughter Willow Look Like 2 Fairy Tale Princesses at the CMAs
Pink and Her Daughter Willow Look Like 2 Fairy Tale Princesses at the CMAs
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity FamiliesWillow HartAward SeasonCMA AwardsCelebrity KidsRed CarpetMusicPink
Music
The Best Reggaeton Songs, Hands Down
by Celia Fernandez
Pink Quotes About Carey Hart
Celebrity Interviews
Pink's Most Savage Quotes About Love Will Make You Say, "Same"
by Monica Sisavat
Pink's Best Parenting Moments 2017
Parenting
9 Times Pink Absolutely Crushed Motherhood in 2017
by Murphy Moroney
Pink High-Fiving Daughter Willow at the 2017 MTV VMAs
Award Season
The Cute Moment You May Have Missed From Pink's VMAs Performance
by Brittney Stephens
Pink's Big Sister Party For Daughter Willow January 2017
Celebrity Kids
Pink's Daughter Celebrates the Birth of Her Baby Brother With a "Big Sister Party," of Course
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds