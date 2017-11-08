Pink and Her Daughter Willow Look Like 2 Fairy Tale Princesses at the CMAs

Pink and her 6-year-old daughter, Willow, wore whimsical fairy tale dresses while walking the CMA Awards red carpet on Wednesday night, and they looked like two real-life princesses. The 38-year-old doting mom opted for an off-white ruffled dress while Willow donned a studded black dress and a crown. Pink is scheduled to perform at the 51st annual musical event, and we love that she brought her daughter along to enjoy the festivities. Read on to see more adorable photos of Pink and Willow on the red carpet.



