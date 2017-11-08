Pink's Soulful CMAs Performance Is the Only One You Actually Have to See

 Skip Nav
Pink embraced her country music side when she took to the stage to perform "Barbies" at the CMA Awards on Wednesday night. Although it was her first appearance on the show, the Beautiful Trauma singer did not disappoint. The proud mom of two, who was nominated for musical event of the year for her song "Setting the World on Fire" with Kenny Chesney, delivered a stunning performance that earned her a standing ovation from the crowd. Pink has been on a roll lately delivering hair-raising performances, and her soulful performance at the CMAs was no different. Watch it above and prepare to pick your jaws up off the floor.

