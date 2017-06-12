 Skip Nav
2017 Will Be Extra Exciting For These Pregnant Stars

We're all hoping for good things in 2017, but some stars are expecting more than just success and happiness — they're also expecting babies. Beyoncé announced her pregnancy — with twins — in February, as did George and Amal Clooney, who recently welcomed their new bundles of joy Alexander and Ella. They join a crop of other stars with buns in the oven like first-time moms Serena Williams, Julia Stiles, Lauren Conrad, and Whitney Port. It's going to be a pretty fun year.

10 Stars Celebrating Their Very First Father's Day This Year

