 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard Is Going to Be a Dad!
Celebrity Couples
Bellissimo! John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Enjoy a Fun, Kid-Free Italian Getaway
Lea Michele
12 Times Lea Michele Ditched Her Clothes For the Camera
Celebrity Feuds
A Dramatic Roundup of Everything Katy Perry Has Said About Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood"

Tyler Hubbard Expecting First Child

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard Is Going to Be a Dad!

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, are expecting their first child! The "God, Your Mama, and Me" singer announced the exciting news on Instagram just hours before attending the CMT Awards on Wednesday night. "We've had such a hard time not telling everybody for the last few months because we are SO excited....WE ARE PREGNANT," he captioned a photo of them holding a positive pregnancy test. "Holy cow we're going to be parents. God is so good and we can't wait for this next chapter of our life. #lilhubbard" The couple, who got married in July 2015, told People their little one is due sometime in December. Congrats to the happy pair!

A post shared by Tyler Hubbard (@thubbmusic) on

Image Source: Getty / Rick Diamond
Join the conversation
Tyler HubbardFlorida Georgia LineCelebrity InstagramsCelebrity Pregnancies
Join The Conversation
Politics
People Want Mark Zuckerberg to Run For President, So There's a Super PAC to Make It Happen
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid Welcome First Child
Ryan Lochte
by Kelsie Gibson
New Celebrity Dads 2017
Celebrity Kids
10 Stars Celebrating Their Very First Father's Day This Year
by Monica Sisavat
Florida Georgia Line and Backstreet Boys Music Video
Backstreet Boys
This Florida Georgia Line and BSB Video Will Make You Want to Hug Your Significant Other
by Kelsie Gibson
Pregnant Celebrities 2017
Celebrity Pregnancies
2017 Will Be Extra Exciting For These Pregnant Stars
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds