 Skip Nav
Lady Gaga
Look Back on Lady Gaga's Monstrous Rise to Fame
Marilyn Monroe
Marilyn Monroe Was Linked to Lots of Men, but These Are the Lucky Few Who Won Her Heart
Barack Obama
The Secret Service Pretended They Couldn't Hear Barack Crying After Malia Left For College
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
20 Pictures That Prove Prince Harry Could Actually Be a Dog Whisperer

We all know that Prince Harry is great with kids, but have you ever seen him with a cute puppy? Sure, children bring out his fun-uncle side, but in my honest opinion, nothing is cuter than an attractive man with a dog. Over the years, the famous royal has shared some over-the-top adorable moments with everything from pet puppies to sweet service dogs. Whether he's petting them on the head or giving them a sweet kiss, we definitely get weak in the knees anytime he shows off his puppy love.

Related
34 Pictures That Prove the Royal Family Is Full of Animal-Lovers

20 Pictures That Prove Prince Harry Could Actually Be a Dog Whisperer
20 Pictures That Prove Prince Harry Could Actually Be a Dog Whisperer
20 Pictures That Prove Prince Harry Could Actually Be a Dog Whisperer
20 Pictures That Prove Prince Harry Could Actually Be a Dog Whisperer
20 Pictures That Prove Prince Harry Could Actually Be a Dog Whisperer
20 Pictures That Prove Prince Harry Could Actually Be a Dog Whisperer
20 Pictures That Prove Prince Harry Could Actually Be a Dog Whisperer
20 Pictures That Prove Prince Harry Could Actually Be a Dog Whisperer
20 Pictures That Prove Prince Harry Could Actually Be a Dog Whisperer
20 Pictures That Prove Prince Harry Could Actually Be a Dog Whisperer
20 Pictures That Prove Prince Harry Could Actually Be a Dog Whisperer
20 Pictures That Prove Prince Harry Could Actually Be a Dog Whisperer
20 Pictures That Prove Prince Harry Could Actually Be a Dog Whisperer
20 Pictures That Prove Prince Harry Could Actually Be a Dog Whisperer
20 Pictures That Prove Prince Harry Could Actually Be a Dog Whisperer
20 Pictures That Prove Prince Harry Could Actually Be a Dog Whisperer
20 Pictures That Prove Prince Harry Could Actually Be a Dog Whisperer
20 Pictures That Prove Prince Harry Could Actually Be a Dog Whisperer
20 Pictures That Prove Prince Harry Could Actually Be a Dog Whisperer
20 Pictures That Prove Prince Harry Could Actually Be a Dog Whisperer
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsPrince Harry
Join The Conversation
Queen Letizia
by Alessandra Foresto
Prince Harry at Invictus Games 2017
Prince Harry
Prince Harry Is Clearly Having a Blast at the Invictus Games
by Kelsie Gibson
Meghan Markle Wearing Purple Dress at Invictus Games 2017
The Royals
by Nikita Ramsinghani
When Is Kate Middleton's Third Baby Due?
The Royals
by Johnni Macke
How Old Was Elizabeth II When She Became Queen?
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II Took the Throne at a Crazy-Young Age
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds