20 Pictures That Prove Prince Harry Could Actually Be a Dog Whisperer

We all know that Prince Harry is great with kids, but have you ever seen him with a cute puppy? Sure, children bring out his fun-uncle side, but in my honest opinion, nothing is cuter than an attractive man with a dog. Over the years, the famous royal has shared some over-the-top adorable moments with everything from pet puppies to sweet service dogs. Whether he's petting them on the head or giving them a sweet kiss, we definitely get weak in the knees anytime he shows off his puppy love.