Harry Steps Out in Sweats After Announcing Engagement — Boy, Is Meghan 1 Lucky Lady

Prince Harry proved once again that he looks good in just about anything when he was spotted leaving the gym in London on Tuesday. The royal, who announced his engagement to Meghan Markle just the day before, showed off his sexy scruff and kept things casual in a beanie and gray sweatsuit. That same day, it was also revealed that Meghan and Harry will tie the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in May 2018, which also happens to be around the same time that Prince William and Kate Middleton's third baby is due. Now we are fully aware that Harry is going to be a married man soon, but there's no harm in staring at these photos all day, right?

