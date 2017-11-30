The Hilarious Reason Prince William Can't Wait For Harry to Get Married

Prince William accuses his brother of being a food thief. "Stay out of my fridge" now you're engaged, he tells Harry #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/ik7JfFnLfW — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) November 29, 2017

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement earlier this week, and not only is Kate Middleton "absolutely thrilled," but so is Prince William. On Wednesday, the royal kicked off his two-day visit to Finland, and upon his arrival, William revealed the hilarious reason he can't wait for Harry to tie the knot. "We're very excited, delighted for them both. We're wishing them all the happiness in this very exciting time," William told reporters. "For me, personally, I hope it means he stays out of my fridge and will stop scrounging my food, which he's done for the last few years!" Seeing as Harry and Meghan have been doing a little cooking of their own lately, we have a feeling that won't be a problem anymore.