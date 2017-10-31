HGTV's Property Brothers Kick Ass and Take Names as a Dynamic Wonder Woman Duo

Drew and Jonathan Scott are here to fight crime! While The Property Brothers know how to transform just about any home into an HGTV masterpiece, their latest project may be their best one yet, as they morphed into ass-kicking Wonder Women for Halloween. It's no secret that the Scott brothers take Halloween very seriously, but for their appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Oct. 31, Drew and Jonathan went all out in Diana Prince ensembles, high-kicking and taking selfies through the studio. And can we talk about how good they both look with a smoky eye and red lipstick?! They even went through airport security in the red and gold costumes.

The Scott brothers can do it all — save homes and fight crime! Read on to see some of the hilarious photos of Drew and Jonathan as Wonder Women, then check out more of this year's celebrity Halloween costumes here.