 Skip Nav
Emma Stone
Emma Stone Attends the US Open With Billie Jean King, the Tennis Pro She Plays in Battle of the Sexes
Sam Heughan
All the Photos of Sam Heughan and Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy We Could Find
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie Celebrates Her Big Movie Premiere With All 6 of Her Kids
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Queen Letizia Proves She's Just a Regular Mom by Driving Her Daughter to School

Queen Letizia put on her mommy hat (hmm, crown?) now that back-to-school season is in full swing. The Spanish queen took a break from being one of the chicest royals to drive her oldest daughter, Princess Leonor, to her first day of sixth grade at the Santa María de los Rosales school in Madrid. The princess, and future queen of Spain, attends the same school her father did as a child, but unlike last year, King Felipe VI didn't accompany them on the drive, leaving Letizia to handle drop-off like a champ. The Queen of Spain smiled for photographers while driving and even stepped out of the car to talk to other parents at school.

Related
The Cutest Pictures of Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía of Spain

Queen Letizia Proves She's Just a Regular Mom by Driving Her Daughter to School
Queen Letizia Proves She's Just a Regular Mom by Driving Her Daughter to School
Queen Letizia Proves She's Just a Regular Mom by Driving Her Daughter to School
Queen Letizia Proves She's Just a Regular Mom by Driving Her Daughter to School
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Latina CelebrityQueen LetiziaThe Royals
Join The Conversation
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia's Palaces Might Be Even More Glamorous Than Her Fashion
by Marcia Moody
Where Did Kate Middleton Go to College?
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Has Something That No Other British Royal Bride Does
by Brittney Stephens
Queen Letizia's Best Coats
Queen Letizia
30 Photos That Show Queen Letizia Knows the Power of a Good Coat
by Celia Fernandez
Queen Letizia of Spain Repeating Outfits
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia Isn't Afraid to Wear a Good Outfit More Than Once — or Twice
by Alessandra Foresto
Best Royal Diamonds
Queen Elizabeth II
by Marcia Moody
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds