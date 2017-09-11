10 People Who Feel Lied to Because Pennywise From It Is Super Sexy in Real Life

The highly anticipated remake of Stephen King's It hit theaters last week just in time to kick-start your nightmares ahead of Halloween. While many people lost sleep and probably a few bodily fluids due to the terrifying nature of the film, there are also some very strong reactions about something else: finding out Pennywise, aka Bill Skarsgard, is hot as hell in real life. People were understandably shook after googling the handsome actor and realizing there is nothing scary about him once you take away the clown makeup. Between his beautiful eyes and perfect smolder, we agree with these hilarious reactions.

so this is the man playing pennywise the clown? catch me in the sewer floating sis! pic.twitter.com/a9pIZHvNNd — dee 🕷 (@hstylegends) September 10, 2017





After seeing #ITMovie I'm suddenly obsessed with Bill Skarsgard — Ashley Hunt (@theashleyhunt) September 11, 2017





If only every clown looked like Bill Skarsgård #ITMovie — a w k w a r d (@elsbet13) September 11, 2017





Cigar smoking Bill Skarsgard is hot...but I never forget that he is a child eating clown that will haunt my nightmares forever #ITMovie pic.twitter.com/1HuJdTCHOG — Jennifer Jayne (@_JenniferJayne) September 11, 2017





Kinda hard to be scared during #ITMovie when Bill Skarsgard is daddy. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Leana Santos (@leanajasmin) September 11, 2017





Demonic clown MY ASS. Bill Skarsgard is bae. Here's a thread of Bill and his beautiful face. #ITMovie pic.twitter.com/6LDKNaJ2qu — Nataša (@NatasaKve) September 11, 2017





me bc bill skarsgård is finally getting the recognition he deserves #ITMovie pic.twitter.com/02giHdj5jq — ˗ˏˋnicoleˎˊ˗ (@httpnidk) September 10, 2017





Was anyone else uncomfortably aware that under the Pennywise makeup it was Bill Skarsgard and, therefore, strangely attracted? #ITMovie — Lisa Carol Fremont✂ (@lcfremont) September 10, 2017





It's 6am & I STILL haven't gone to sleep cause Im scared to have nightmares cuz of the #ITMovie I hope I dream of a non clown Bill Skarsgård pic.twitter.com/SRKWgPuZoD — HallowQueen Ari 👻🎈 (@PunchingDemons) September 9, 2017



