Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Literally Have the Exact Same Red-Carpet Pose

With every passing day, Reese Witherspoon and her daughter, Ava Phillippe, continue to look more and more like sisters. The mother-daughter pair got all dolled up on Tuesday night to attend the LA premiere of the actress's new movie, Home Again. While Reese looked stunning in a red dress, her daughter stole the spotlight in a sleek black lace number. Seriously, how is she only 17? She looks so grown up! But what we really love about this outing is the exact same red-carpet pose that Reese and Ava do. Get ready to see double with their sweet appearance ahead.