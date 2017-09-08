 Skip Nav
Hurricane Harvey
Celebrities Are Stepping Up in a Major Way to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
Celebrity Couples
23 Hot Celebrity Couples to Channel For Halloween This Year
Jennifer Aniston
28 Award Show Moments That Will Make You Miss the Cast of Friends
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Rihanna Lets Her Boobs Fly Free After Vowing to Embrace Them "Before They Go South"

Because Rihanna is the bad and perfect bitch that she is, she doesn't wait until she gets home from a long day at work to fling her bra off and let her boobs hang free — she does it whenever the hell she wants. The "Wild Thoughts" singer stepped out in New York City on Thursday night to celebrate the launch of her beauty brand, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, and proved once again why she's so damn relatable despite her massive star power. Dressed in a stunning yellow skirt and matching shirt, Rihanna ditched her bra and let her girls breathe and bounce while posing for photos.

Since this is definitely not the first time we've become acquainted with the singer's nipples, she opened up about her love of letting it all hang out in Elle's October issue. After Laverne Cox asked her about her infamous Swarovski crystal dress at the CFDA Awards in 2014 that was extremely sheer, Rihanna responded, "I took advantage of my titties before they go south. I saw my window, and I took it." Iconic.

Related
Rihanna Has Had Just as Many Transformations as She Has Hit Singles

Rihanna Lets Her Boobs Fly Free After Vowing to Embrace Them "Before They Go South"
Rihanna Lets Her Boobs Fly Free After Vowing to Embrace Them "Before They Go South"
Rihanna Lets Her Boobs Fly Free After Vowing to Embrace Them "Before They Go South"
Rihanna Lets Her Boobs Fly Free After Vowing to Embrace Them "Before They Go South"
Rihanna Lets Her Boobs Fly Free After Vowing to Embrace Them "Before They Go South"
Rihanna Lets Her Boobs Fly Free After Vowing to Embrace Them "Before They Go South"
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Rihanna
Join The Conversation
Rihanna
19 Times Rihanna Said, "F*ck the Fashion Rules," and Wore What She Wanted
by Marina Liao
Rihanna Fenty Beauty Campaign
Rihanna
Muslim Model Halima Aden Stars in Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Campaign
by Kristina Rodulfo
Rihanna Fenty Beauty Product Swatches Fall 2017
Rihanna
by Lauren Levinson
Song of the Summer 2017
Summer
What Is 2017's Official Song of the Summer? Let's Decide, Once and For All
by Quinn Keaney
Little Boy Dancing to "Wild Thoughts" Video
Rihanna
Your Face Will Hurt From Smiling at This Little Boy Dancing to "Wild Thoughts"
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds