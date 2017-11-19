The Riverdale Cast Ditched High School to Absolutely Slay the AMAs Red Carpet

You know what? If we lived in a town as filled with drama and murder as the kids of Riverdale, we'd ditch it all to rock a red carpet too. Several of the show's young stars — KJ Apa, Madelaine Petsch, Lili Reinhart, and Camila Mendes — donned their chicest outfits to attend the American Music Awards, where the cast was also tapped to present.

Between Lili's high leg slit and KJ's dapper blazer, the overall effect was more badass than a bunch of Southside Serpents. Check out each of their outfits, then peep the sexiest red carpet looks of the night!