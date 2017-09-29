5 Royals Who Rebelled Against Tradition to Get Tattoos

Over the last few decades, tattoos have gone from being taboo in many cultures to being embraced and even celebrated around the world. While body ink is now a socially acceptable form of self-expression, visible tattoo sightings on young royals and aristocrats are largely uncommon. Still, there are a handful of heirs that have tossed tradition to the side for body art, and here are five royals who aren't afraid to put their tattoos on display for the world to see.