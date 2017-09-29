 Skip Nav
Ryan Gosling on The Graham Norton Show 2017 Video

You'll Crack Up Watching Ryan Gosling Discuss His Days as a Cellophane Salesman

It's hard to explain why it's so funny to watch Ryan Gosling talk about cellophane, but it just is. During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the actor said his parents once came upon a "truck of cellophane" somehow, and he became an amateur cellophane salesman of sorts. Ryan's expression is hilariously deadpan as he explains the bizarre circumstances, and to be totally honest, you might have a hard time concentrating on the story because he's so damn good-looking. Anyway, the whole thing is just a solid reminder of why he's going to kill it on Saturday Night Live this weekend — and why your Ryan Gosling crush will probably never go away.

