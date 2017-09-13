 Skip Nav
Jennifer Lawrence
These Sexy Pictures Prove That Jennifer Lawrence Will Always Be the Girl on Fire
Bill Skarsgard
Bill Skarsgard Is Extremely Hot, and We Are Not Clowning Around
Lenny Kravitz
Just a Ton of Photos of Lenny Kravitz That Will Make You Say "Daaamn!"

Ryan Gosling Talking About Taking Ballet

Ryan Gosling Took Ballet Lessons as a Kid, and Now We Love Him Even More

Image Source: Getty / Christopher Polk

We all know Ryan Gosling can move, but it seems he doubts his beautiful body's ability to break it down from time to time. The actor, who got his start on The Mickey Mouse Club, opened up about his sweet history with dance in the October issue of The Red Bulletin. "I had been training [in ballet], but never got to the point where I was comfortable with it," he said. "It was a struggle for me. I had an option to do ballet when I was a kid, but thought it was too girly. So I didn't spend the time on it that I should have. But I really wish that I had, because it can bring such a benefit to your life."

Related
My Body Changed Dramatically When I Started Adult Ballet but Not From Weight Loss

Ryan, who has shown off his dance moves in films like La La Land, The Notebook, and Remember the Titans, also revealed back in 2011 that he still sometimes takes ballet classes as an adult. "I'm terrible," he told Jimmy Kimmel. "Everyone is good except for me. I'm so bad at it and unflexible that they have to bring out a special barre when we do the barre work part of the class." No offense, Ryan, but we have a few receipts below that prove you can move just fine . . .

Image Source: Giphy

Image Source: Walt Disney Pictures

Image Source: Summit Entertainment

Image Source: New Line Cinema

Image Source: Disney

Image Source: NBC

Join the conversation
Celebrity QuotesCelebrity InterviewsRyan Gosling
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Interviews
5 Things Every Millennial Should Know How to Bake, According to Sarah Michelle Gellar
by Erin Cullum
Blade Runner 2049 Movie Trailer
Movie Trailers
The Blade Runner 2049 Trailer Is Way More Intense Than Anticipated
by Quinn Keaney
Ryan Gosling GIFs
The Notebook
Ryan Gosling's Sex Appeal Explained in 130+ GIFs
by Tara Block
Jennifer Lawrence Quotes About Climate Change and Trump
Celebrity Interviews
by Monica Sisavat
Hottest Pictures of Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling
Over 100 of the Hottest Pictures of Ryan Gosling to Just Straight-Up Wreck You
by Shannon Vestal Robson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds