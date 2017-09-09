There Are Levels to Ryan Phillippe

POPSUGAR: How is Shooter going?

Ryan Phillippe: It's going great. This season is a bigger story, a lot more moving parts, and, you know, it's a tough show to shoot. The last two weeks we've been in the desert, Palmdale [California], you know, in degrees over 110. And it's a physical show, and I do all of my own stunts.

PS: Oh, damn.

RP: Yeah. I mean, listen, you do a sitcom or, you know, another type of show, and you're just on a cool soundstage every day. We kind of really push it to the limits. But I love it at the same time. It's exhausting. I've got bruises. But it's going really well, and I'm excited about people seeing this new season. The cool thing about the way our show functions is, because there are eight books about this character I play, each season we can use a different novel as the basis for our story.

PS: Kind of on that same note, I'm really excited about the work that you're doing with Hidden Heroes. My grandfather was a Korean War vet and my mom was his caregiver until he passed last year. What inspired you to start working with that organization?

RP: There was a connection made between USA Network and Senator Dole. I have a history of working with veterans organizations like Got Your 6 and Fisher House throughout my career because I've played a lot of soldiers, and I've worked with a lot of enlisted men and women. It's so underpublicized; the caretakers of vets who return are most of the time unprepared to handle people with traumatic brain injuries and extreme PTSD — those issues that you can't see visibly.

What I would think about so often are these young couples. The man or woman comes back and neither of them is ready for what is involved in taking care of someone who's been through what our enlisted men and women have been through. When there is no caretaker, it's even more significant. We're trying to keep families together and combat the stress and strain of dealing with someone who's quite different than the person you first fell in love with. If we don't provide resources and support groups and ways in which people can share those difficulties, then a lot of these relationships don't work out. Oftentimes, the caretaker has to put their life on hold, the hopes and dreams they had of either going to school or pursuing a profession that's time-consuming. So, I think what we really want to do is try to offset all of those difficulties and stresses as much as possible — because if we don't take care of our caretakers, who's taking care of our veterans?

