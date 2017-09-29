You're Going to Dissolve When You See Sam Heughan With Short Hair

Outlander is in the midst of airing season three, but the actors are actually on a break between seasons, including Sam Heughan, who looks like he's feeling free as a bird with a new 'do. Sometime this Summer, Sam sheared the long locks he wears as Jamie Fraser, and he's been out and about rocking the shorn locks and making us do a double take. Like . . . we love his hair, but this fresh new cut is a definite upgrade. Grab a fan, drool over these pictures, and re-examine everything you thought you knew.



38 Pictures of Sam Heughan That Will Steam Up Your Computer Screen Related