 Skip Nav
Lady Gaga
Look Back on Lady Gaga's Monstrous Rise to Fame
Outlander
Outlander's Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe Have the Cutest Offscreen Friendship
Bruce Willis
22 Handsome Pictures of Bruce Willis That Will Make You Want to Give His Bald Head a Big Rub
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
You're Going to Dissolve When You See Sam Heughan With Short Hair

Outlander is in the midst of airing season three, but the actors are actually on a break between seasons, including Sam Heughan, who looks like he's feeling free as a bird with a new 'do. Sometime this Summer, Sam sheared the long locks he wears as Jamie Fraser, and he's been out and about rocking the shorn locks and making us do a double take. Like . . . we love his hair, but this fresh new cut is a definite upgrade. Grab a fan, drool over these pictures, and re-examine everything you thought you knew.

Related
38 Pictures of Sam Heughan That Will Steam Up Your Computer Screen

You're Going to Dissolve When You See Sam Heughan With Short Hair
You're Going to Dissolve When You See Sam Heughan With Short Hair
You're Going to Dissolve When You See Sam Heughan With Short Hair
You're Going to Dissolve When You See Sam Heughan With Short Hair
You're Going to Dissolve When You See Sam Heughan With Short Hair
You're Going to Dissolve When You See Sam Heughan With Short Hair
You're Going to Dissolve When You See Sam Heughan With Short Hair
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Sam HeughanOutlanderEye Candy
Join The Conversation
Game of Thrones
7 Actors Who Were Almost Cast on Game of Thrones
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe's Cutest Pictures
Outlander
Outlander's Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe Have the Cutest Offscreen Friendship
by Monica Sisavat
Who Has Sam Heughan Dated?
Sam Heughan
Bad News For Outlander Fans: Sam Heughan Has Only Been Seriously Linked to This Actress
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Outlander Print Shop Scene
Outlander
by Andrea Reiher
Sam Heughan and MacKenzie Mauzy in NYC September 2017
Sam Heughan
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds