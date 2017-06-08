 Skip Nav
Celebrity Couples
Sam Hunt Talks About Getting His Girlfriend Back June 2017

Wow, Sam Hunt Really Racked Up the Air Miles Trying to Win His Now-Wife Back

Sam Hunt married his longtime love, Hannah Lee Fowler, in April, but like many other celebrity couples, they actually suffered a split before making it official. During an interview with ET at the CMT Awards on Wednesday night, the hunky "Body Like a Back Road" singer opened up about how hard he worked to get Hannah back — and revealed that he flew repeatedly to visit his ex in Hawaii to convince her to give him another chance (which is funny, because I've actually considered flying to Hawaii to get away from mine). "I think last Summer I went out [to Hawaii] about seven times in about three months . . . trying to talk to her about coming back," Sam said, adding, "And the seventh trip I convinced her."

Sam's successful attempts resulted in him and Hannah getting engaged in January and married just three months later. They made their red carpet debut as a married couple at the Billboard Music Awards a few weeks later and likely took a really sweet honeymoon with all those air miles he racked up. So, have you gotten that text back yet?

Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz
