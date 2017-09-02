Sarah Michelle Gellar Celebrates 15 Years of Marriage to Freddie Prinze Jr.

 Skip Nav
My husband thinks I'm crazy, but I'm not the one who married me. #happyanniversary @realfreddieprinze 15 years!!

A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on

Fifteen years later, and Sarah Michelle Gellar is still "crazy" for Freddie Prinze Jr. On Friday, the 40-year-old actress uploaded an adorable slideshow of her sweetest moments with her husband over the years on Instagram to commemorate their 15th wedding anniversary. "My husband thinks I'm crazy, but I'm not the one who married me," she joked. Sarah also shared a sweet selfie with Freddie the day after, thanking everyone for "their kind words on our anniversary." Watch her full slideshow above, and see the second celebratory snap ahead. Congrats to the happy couple, and here's to many more years together!

Since it would take too long, to thank everyone for their kind words on our anniversary- THANK YOU (EVERYONE) #happyanniversary

A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on

