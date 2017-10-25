 Skip Nav
After 6 Years, Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato Reunite, and It Feels So Good

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato have given their fans exactly what they wanted: a sweet reunion. During the InStyle Awards in Los Angeles on Monday, the long-time friends posed together for the first time since the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards. Selena was there to present her makeup artist with an award, while Demi was there to accept the Advocate of the Year Award.

Selena and Demi had fans (including us) freaking out over their recent interaction on social media in regards to Demi's Simply Complicated documentary. The "Fetish" singer praised her former BFF's honesty in the YouTube film. "This was beautiful. I'm so happy for you. You always continue to be bold and real. I wish more people were like you. Love you," Selena commented on Demi's Instagram. The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer responded with, "Thank you so much, this means the world to me and more. Love you too 🙏💗." Now that they have posed together, could this mean that a rekindled friendship is closer than we imagined? We hope so!

